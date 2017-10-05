Game of the Week preview: #7 Upland at #8 Rancho Cucamonga

Game of the Week preview: #7 Upland at #8 Rancho Cucamonga

More FOX Sports West Videos

Game of the Week preview: #7 Upland at #8 Rancho Cucamonga

Game of the Week preview: #7 Upland at #8 Rancho Cucamonga

1 hr ago

Has LeBron already decided he's going to the Lakers? Chris Broussard has the answer

Has LeBron already decided he's going to the Lakers? Chris Broussard has the answer

18 hours ago

Are the 3-1 Rams the biggest story in the NFL?

Are the 3-1 Rams the biggest story in the NFL?

20 hours ago

How is Philip Rivers' career with the Chargers going to end?

How is Philip Rivers' career with the Chargers going to end?

20 hours ago

The Chargers are struggling miserably to start their first season in LA

The Chargers are struggling miserably to start their first season in LA

20 hours ago

Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper compares the 2017 Rams to last year’s team.

Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper compares the 2017 Rams to last year’s team.

20 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»