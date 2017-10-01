Parker Bridwell earns win No. 10 of first season with Angels
Parker Bridwell earns win No. 10 of first season with Angels
More FOX Sports West Videos
Parker Bridwell earns win No. 10 of first season with Angels
1 hr ago
One last time in 2017 -- Light Up The Halo!
1 hr ago
Eric Young Jr. homers in final game of season
1 hr ago
Alexi Lalas: If the USMNT loses to Panama, all hell breaks loose
3 hours ago
Angels Live: Billy Eppler on Mike Scioscia's future
4 hours ago
Angels Live: Billy Eppler joins to talk the 2017 season
8 hours ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED