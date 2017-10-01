One last time in 2017 — Light Up The Halo!
Angels win final game of season.
More FOX Sports West Videos
Parker Bridwell earns win No. 10 of first season with Angels
1 hr ago
One last time in 2017 -- Light Up The Halo!
1 hr ago
Eric Young Jr. homers in final game of season
1 hr ago
Alexi Lalas: If the USMNT loses to Panama, all hell breaks loose
3 hours ago
Angels Live: Billy Eppler on Mike Scioscia's future
4 hours ago
Angels Live: Billy Eppler joins to talk the 2017 season
8 hours ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED