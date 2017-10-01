Kings Live: Does the “Announcer Jinx” exist?

Kings Live: Does the "Announcer Jinx" exist?

More FOX Sports West Videos

Kings Live: Does the "Announcer Jinx" exist?

Kings Live: Does the "Announcer Jinx" exist?

1 hr ago

Kings Live: Update on position battles as the season approaches

Kings Live: Update on position battles as the season approaches

1 hr ago

Angels Live: Team hosts young fan fighting a tough battle

Angels Live: Team hosts young fan fighting a tough battle

2 hours ago

Angles Live: Billy Eppler joins to talk the 2017 season

Angles Live: Billy Eppler joins to talk the 2017 season

2 hours ago

No. 5 USC upset by No. 16 Washington State in thrilling fashion

No. 5 USC upset by No. 16 Washington State in thrilling fashion

9 hours ago

LA Rams HS Football Coach of the Week: Jaime Ortiz of San Clemente

LA Rams HS Football Coach of the Week: Jaime Ortiz of San Clemente

22 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»