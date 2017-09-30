Best in the CIF-SS: Devon Williams, WR, Antelope Valley
Get to know Antelope Valley star WR Devon Williams, who's holds a number of offers from top Division I college programs, including Oregon, USC and Alabama.
More FOX Sports West Videos
Week 5: FUMBLE! Bishop Amat creates key turnover to halt Loyola at goal line
1 hr ago
Best in the CIF-SS: Devon Williams, WR, Antelope Valley
1 hr ago
Week 5: Tip drill leads to INT in end zone for Loyola
1 hr ago
Week 5: Noah Guzman turns nothing into something
1 hr ago
Week 5: Brendan Costello takes it himself from 18-yards out for Tritons
1 hr ago
Mike Trout smacks career home run No. 200
2 hours ago