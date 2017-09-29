PRESEASON: Mike Cammalleri found the net twice against the Coyotes

PRESEASON: Mike Cammalleri found the net twice against the Coyotes

More FOX Sports West Videos

PRESEASON: Mike Cammalleri found the net twice against the Coyotes

PRESEASON: Mike Cammalleri found the net twice against the Coyotes

1 hr ago

Week 5: Nikko Hall reels it in

Week 5: Nikko Hall reels it in

1 hr ago

Week 5: Five TDs!

Week 5: Five TDs!

1 hr ago

Week 5: Bryan Addison does his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression

Week 5: Bryan Addison does his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression

1 hr ago

Week 5: BOOM! 70-yard bomb to Mycah Pittman

Week 5: BOOM! 70-yard bomb to Mycah Pittman

1 hr ago

Week 5: Make that four scores for Andrew Van Burren

Week 5: Make that four scores for Andrew Van Burren

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»