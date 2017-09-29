Week 5: Moises Haynes rumbles and tumbles into the end zone

Week 5: Moises Haynes rumbles and tumbles into the end zone

More FOX Sports West Videos

Kings Live: The guys welcome Alex Faust to the broadcast team

Kings Live: The guys welcome Alex Faust to the broadcast team

Just now

Week 5: Moises Haynes rumbles and tumbles into the end zone

Week 5: Moises Haynes rumbles and tumbles into the end zone

15 mins ago

Kings Live: John Stevens still has work to do before the season starts

Kings Live: John Stevens still has work to do before the season starts

15 mins ago

Week 5: It's a bird... it's a plane... it's Andrew Van Buren for 6!

Week 5: It's a bird... it's a plane... it's Andrew Van Buren for 6!

15 mins ago

Week 5: Keithan Gooden takes it 80 yards for 6!

Week 5: Keithan Gooden takes it 80 yards for 6!

15 mins ago

Week 5: Andrew Van Buren slaloms through the Serra defense

Week 5: Andrew Van Buren slaloms through the Serra defense

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»