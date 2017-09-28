Alex Faust tests out a few catchphrases before his first LA Kings call
Alex Faust tests out a few catchphrases before his first LA Kings call
More FOX Sports West Videos
Alex Faust tests out a few catchphrases before his first LA Kings call
1 hr ago
Angels Live: Garrett Richards says he's feeling strong since returning from injury
1 hr ago
Angels Live: Talking Albert Pujols' 100 RBI season, playoffs and more
2 hours ago
'The Herd': Will USC fall to Washington State?
6 hours ago
Louisville fires Rick Pitino amid Adidas scandal -- Skip and Shannon react
7 hours ago
Nick Wright: Fraud charges show that NCAA model is 'not sustainable'
7 hours ago