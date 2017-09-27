‘The Herd’: Will USC fall to Washington State?

Colin thinks injuries make USC vulnerable to an upset by WSU.

More FOX Sports West Videos

'The Herd': Will USC fall to Washington State?

'The Herd': Will USC fall to Washington State?

15 mins ago

Louisville fires Rick Pitino amid Adidas scandal -- Skip and Shannon react

Louisville fires Rick Pitino amid Adidas scandal -- Skip and Shannon react

1 hr ago

Nick Wright: Fraud charges show that NCAA model is 'not sustainable'

Nick Wright: Fraud charges show that NCAA model is 'not sustainable'

1 hr ago

Michael Vick breaks down his legendary run against the Minnesota Vikings

Michael Vick breaks down his legendary run against the Minnesota Vikings

1 hr ago

Joel Klatt explains the economics of college basketball recruiting

Joel Klatt explains the economics of college basketball recruiting

2 hours ago

WATCH: Pujols joins A-Rod as only players with 100-plus RBI in 14 different seasons

WATCH: Pujols joins A-Rod as only players with 100-plus RBI in 14 different seasons

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»