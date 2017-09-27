WATCH: Pujols joins A-Rod as only players with 100-plus RBI in 14 different seasons

WATCH: Albert Pujols joined Alex Rodriguez as only players with 100-plus RBI in 14 different seasons when Pujols singled home Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun on Tuesdaynight.

More FOX Sports West Videos

WATCH: Pujols joins A-Rod as only players with 100-plus RBI in 14 different seasons

WATCH: Pujols joins A-Rod as only players with 100-plus RBI in 14 different seasons

Just now

Can the NCAA ever properly regulate corruption on its own?

Can the NCAA ever properly regulate corruption on its own?

15 mins ago

Joel Klatt explains the economics of college basketball recruiting

Joel Klatt explains the economics of college basketball recruiting

15 mins ago

Nick Wright: Fraud charges show that NCAA model is 'not sustainable'

Nick Wright: Fraud charges show that NCAA model is 'not sustainable'

1 hr ago

Louisville fires Rick Pitino amid Adidas scandal -- Skip and Shannon react

Louisville fires Rick Pitino amid Adidas scandal -- Skip and Shannon react

1 hr ago

Bridwell thrives under pressure in Angels win

Bridwell thrives under pressure in Angels win

14 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»