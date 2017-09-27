WATCH: Pujols joins A-Rod as only players with 100-plus RBI in 14 different seasons
WATCH: Albert Pujols joined Alex Rodriguez as only players with 100-plus RBI in 14 different seasons when Pujols singled home Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun on Tuesdaynight.
