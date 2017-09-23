John Gibson, Ryan Miler on sharing goalie duties for Anaheim in 2017-18
John Gibson, Ryan Miler on sharing goalie duties for Anaheim
More FOX Sports West Videos
Week 4: Marquis Spiker glides into the end zone
15 mins ago
Week 4: Josiah Norwood goes 80-yards to the house for Santa Margarita
15 mins ago
John Gibson, Ryan Miler on sharing goalie duties for Anaheim in 2017-18
15 mins ago
Week 4: No one is catching Sherod White
1 hr ago
Jill Painter Lopez chats with Ducks defenseman Francois Beauchemin
1 hr ago
Ducks players discuss chemistry on offense
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED