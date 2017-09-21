WATCH: Albert Pujols’ RBI double scores Mike Trout from first base

WATCH: Albert Pujols' RBI double scores Mike Trout from first base on Thursday

More FOX Sports West Videos

Jay-Z turns down Super Bowl halftime show - was it because of Colin Kaepernick?

Jay-Z turns down Super Bowl halftime show - was it because of Colin Kaepernick?

1 hr ago

College Football on FOX: Where does Sam Darnold fit in Matt Leinart's 'Heisman Hopefuls'?

College Football on FOX: Where does Sam Darnold fit in Matt Leinart's 'Heisman Hopefuls'?

1 hr ago

WATCH: Albert Pujols' RBI double scores Mike Trout from first base

WATCH: Albert Pujols' RBI double scores Mike Trout from first base

1 hr ago

Angels Weekly: Episode 25 teaser

Angels Weekly: Episode 25 teaser

3 hours ago

Will Los Angeles ever give the Chargers a chance?

Will Los Angeles ever give the Chargers a chance?

4 hours ago

Why have the Chargers abandoned their running game?

Why have the Chargers abandoned their running game?

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»