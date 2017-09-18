Garrett Richards surrenders three runs, strikes out seven vs. Rangers
Garrett Richards surrenders three runs, strikes out seven vs. Rangers
More FOX Sports West Videos
Mike Scioscia postgame (917)
15 mins ago
Garrett Richards surrenders three runs, strikes out seven vs. Rangers
1 hr ago
Um ... head's up stripes! Rams QB nails ref in the dome (via NFL on FOX)
1 hr ago
Who does Luke Rockhold call after defeating David Branch?
9 hours ago
'Don't go 0 and 2': Lil Wayne performs the Friends theme song - NFL edition
9 hours ago
Week 3: Pick-6 Alert! Take it away, Masefield Funa
21 hours ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED