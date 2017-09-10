Justin Upton (1-for-4, 2 RBI) chats with Jose Mota after Angels beat Mariners

Justin Upton (1-for-4, 2 RBI) chats with Jose Mota after Angels beat Mariners

More FOX Sports West Videos

Houston hero J.J. Watt explains his relief efforts to Michael Strahan

Houston hero J.J. Watt explains his relief efforts to Michael Strahan

6 hours ago

Greg Biggins breaks down his Week 3 CIF-SS football rankings

Greg Biggins breaks down his Week 3 CIF-SS football rankings

9 hours ago

CIF-SS Player of the Week: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Orange Lutheran

CIF-SS Player of the Week: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Orange Lutheran

9 hours ago

Justin Upton (1-for-4, 2 RBI) chats with Jose Mota after Angels beat Mariners

Justin Upton (1-for-4, 2 RBI) chats with Jose Mota after Angels beat Mariners

14 hours ago

Sundays win the Scribes: Last one (maybe) of the season

Sundays win the Scribes: Last one (maybe) of the season

17 hours ago

Angels Live: What's up with Andrew Heaney?

Angels Live: What's up with Andrew Heaney?

17 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»