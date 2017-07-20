WATCH: Alex Meyer throws one-hit shutout, Cron and Trout hit 2-run HR in Angels 7-0 win

WATCH: Alex Meyer throws one-hit shutout, Cron and Trout hit 2-run HR in Angels 7-0 win

More FOX Sports West Videos

Scioscia likes the rhythm his young players are finding after 7-0 win over Nationals

Scioscia likes the rhythm his young players are finding after 7-0 win over Nationals

15 mins ago

Alex Meyer has a career night in seven inning, one hit shutout of the Nationals

Alex Meyer has a career night in seven inning, one hit shutout of the Nationals

15 mins ago

Trout homers for second straight night in Angels 7-0 win over Nationals

Trout homers for second straight night in Angels 7-0 win over Nationals

1 hr ago

WATCH: Alex Meyer throws one-hit shutout, Cron and Trout hit 2-run HR in Angels 7-0 win

WATCH: Alex Meyer throws one-hit shutout, Cron and Trout hit 2-run HR in Angels 7-0 win

1 hr ago

Angels Live: Mike Trout loves going up against fellow MVP Bryce Harper

Angels Live: Mike Trout loves going up against fellow MVP Bryce Harper

3 hours ago

Angels Live: Scioscia is hopeful Cameron Maybin will be back sooner than later

Angels Live: Scioscia is hopeful Cameron Maybin will be back sooner than later

3 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»

FOX Sports Go