WR DeSean Jackson famously picked Cal over USC on our set in 2005

National Signing Day is upon us.

And, with the greatness which surrounds Feb. 1, unique, and sometimes odd, tales of second thoughts and Signing Day flips sometimes make the biggest splashes.

During the FOX Sports West Signing Day show in 2005, receiver DeSean Jackson, who caught 15 touchdowns as a senior for Long Beach Poly and was named the MVP of the US Army All-American Game, made headlines in favor of the Cal Golden Bears.

Jackson said he woke up on the day of the show hearing reports that he was already part of USC’s class.

Jackson, in turn, claimed he felt betrayed by the Trojans coaches on a deal they had to keep Jackson’s decision a secret.

So when it came time for him to unveil his selection, Jackson donned a Cal hat and jersey, much to the delight of his family in attendance.

“It was definitely one of our biggest recruiting victories, because it doesn’t happen with us all the time with USC,” former Cal Coach Jeff Tedford said at the time.

Watch the clip from Jackson’s announcement up top.