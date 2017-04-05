USC gives hoops coach Andy Enfield extension through 2023 season

The USC basketball program has been in good hands since Andy Enfield took over in 2013.

On Wednesday, he was rewarded with a contract extension through the 2023 season.

Enfield has guided the Trojans to back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths and the most victories in a season in program history.

After leading @USC_Hoops to a record-setting 26-win season, Andy Enfield has received a contract extension through 2023. #ItTakesATeam pic.twitter.com/zRN4Q4yGm0 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) April 5, 2017

“With Andy Enfield as our head coach, we have built consistency and stability in our men’s basketball program,” said USC athletic director Lynn Swann in a statement. “Extending Andy’s contract will allow that consistency and stability to continue. The record-setting season we just had is proof that Andy has established the USC program as an annual contender on the national level.”

Enfield led the 2017 Trojans to a 26-10 mark, the program’s most wins in a season. In 2017, USC got off to a 14-0 start, its best start since the 1971 season. The Trojans, who made consecutive NCAA trips for the first time since 2008-09, have 47 combined wins in the last two seasons — the most in a two-year stretch in school history.

“Our coaching staff is proud of our players’ development and accomplishments both in the classroom and on the court,” Enfield said. “With the core of veteran returnees and incoming talented freshmen, we are excited about the future of USC basketball.”