Two Ducks, two Kings will take part in NHL All-Star Weekend

The Kings and Ducks will have two players each representing their various clubs during 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend, the league announced on Tuesday.

Forward Jeff Carter (first-ever selection) and defenseman Drew Doughty (third straight selection) make up the Kings’ contingent while forward Ryan Kesler (second All-Star appearance) and defenseman Cam Fowler (youngest D in franchise history to make ASG) will rep the Ducks.

The teams are comprised of six fowards, three defensemen and two goaltenders per squad. The full teams can be seen here.