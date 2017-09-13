Rams CB Trumaine Johnson named NFC Defensive Player of Week

The Rams are off to a very positive start in 2017.

The club won their first game of the season, 46-9 over the Colts, and has serious optimism heading into Week 2.

On Wednesday, the NFL named Trumaine Johnson the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Johnson, in his fifth NFL season (all with Rams) out of Montana, returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown and also forced a fumble in the win.

Johnson’s pick-6 was his 17th career interception.

The Rams host the Redskins on Sunday at 1:05p on FOX.