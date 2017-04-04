Trout ties Angels record with third Opening Day home run (VIDEO)
Vince LaRosa @VinceLikesStuff FOX Sports West
Mike Trout is very, very good. I’m not telling you anything you didn’t already know.
Straight ripped by @MikeTrout.
YIKES! pic.twitter.com/8DcQZJMv7l
— MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2017
But you probably didn’t know the reigning MVP’s homer against the Athletics ties the Angels franchise-record for Opening Day homers?
You’re welcome.
Trout’s third Opening Day home run equals the tally of Tim Salmon and Joe Rudi in a Halos uniform.
The #MVP ties Tim Salmon and Joe Rudi for most #OpeningDay home runs in #Angels history. https://t.co/oZDqIR1Irg pic.twitter.com/2QB1wzmcHG
— Angels (@Angels) April 4, 2017
Trout is now on pace to hit 162 homers this season… laugh now, but if anyone could do it, it’d be Trout, right?