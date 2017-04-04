Trout ties Angels record with third Opening Day home run (VIDEO)

Mike Trout is very, very good. I’m not telling you anything you didn’t already know.

But you probably didn’t know the reigning MVP’s homer against the Athletics ties the Angels franchise-record for Opening Day homers?

You’re welcome.

Trout’s third Opening Day home run equals the tally of Tim Salmon and Joe Rudi in a Halos uniform.

Trout is now on pace to hit 162 homers this season… laugh now, but if anyone could do it, it’d be Trout, right?