Trojans show of Rose Bowl bling at first spring game

In January, the USC Trojans defeated Penn State in one of the most entertaining Rose Bowl games of this century. At the team’s first spring game of 2017, players received rings commemorating that Rose Bowl win.

And boy are they shiny.

Soon to be NFL draftees Adoree’ Jackson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Zach Banner were among the players in attendance. While they’ll be hoping more rings are in their future, for right now these are pretty sweet to wear around town.