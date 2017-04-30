The Chargers undrafted free-agent kicker has an unusual way of putting the ball through the uprights

The 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone. But that doesn’t mean teams aren’t still adding players from the college ranks.

Following the draft’s completion on Saturday, the Los Angeles Chargers released a list of 15 undrafted free agents they had agreed to terms with. And while you’ve probably never heard of George Southern kicker Younghoe Koo, you might want to take a look at his, shall we call it, ‘unconvential’ kicking style:

That’s got to be worth more than three points.