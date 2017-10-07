Top recruits (and there’s a ton!) for Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco
When undefeated Mater Dei travels to face one-loss St. John Bosco on Friday the 13th, the talent on display will be insane.
Below, Greg Biggins of Scout.com rattles off who to watch for on both sides of the field.
MD-Bosco will be live on FOX Sports West and FOX Sports GO starting at 7:30p.
St. John Bosco
2018
Jaiden Woodbey, No 7 safety in nation, No. 65 player overall, Ohio St commit
Stephan Blaylock, No. 13 safety in nation, No. 130 player overall, UCLA commit
Devon Cooley, No. 8 WR in West, No. 190 player overall, UCLA commit
Demetrious Flowers, No. 3 RB in West, Arizona State commit
Re-al Mitchell, No. 5 dual threat QB in West, Iowa State commit
Sal Spina, No. 10 DT in West, Col, Fresno St, Illinois, Mich St, SDSU
Kedron Williams, No. 15 OLB in state, Washington State commit
Kevin Coblentz, No. 6 OT in state, Nevada commit
Jace Fuamatu, No. 8 OG in state, Col State, Fresno State, SJSU
Pumped for this one next week! @BoscoFootball @MDFootball #FOXPrepZone pic.twitter.com/H6FLQkc7gq
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 7, 2017
2019
Chris Steele, No. 2 CB in nation, No. 29 player overall
Marist Talavou, No. 4 OG in nation, No. 84 player overall
Josh Delgado, No. 3 WR in West, No. 95 player overall
Sua’ava Poti, No. 5 DT in West, No. 241 player overall
Ralen Goforth, No. 4 OLB in West, No. 273 player overall
George Holani, No. 3 ATH in West
Colby Bowman, No. 7 WR in West
Jude Wolfe, No. 4 TE in West
Jake Bailey, No. 7 ATH in West
Cole Aubrey, No. 6 DE in West
Naim Rodman, No. 8 DT in West
2020
Scout 150 Watch List (top 150 sophomores in nation)
QB D.J Uiagalelei
WR Jonathan Vaughns
DB Kris Hutson
RB Nathaniel Jones
Mater Dei
2018
Amon-Ra St. Brown, No, 1 WR in nation, No. 9 player overall
Solomon Tuliaupupu, No. 3 ILB in nation, No. 30 player overall
Tommy Brown, No. 2 OT in West, No. 230 overall, Alabama commit
CJ Parks, No. 13 WR in West, UCLA commit
Nikko Remigio, No. 14 WR in West, Cal commit
Chris Murray, No. 3 OG in West- Cal, ND, Stanford, TCU, Washington, Utah
Jack Genova, three-star LB
Drew Faoliu, three star DE- Arizona offer
2019
JT Daniels, No. 1 QB in nation, No. 6 overall, USC commit
Bru McCoy, No. 1 ATH in nation, No. 19 overall
Mase Funa, No. 4 OLB in West, No. 87 overall
Keyon Ware-Hudson, No. 7 SDE, No. 98 overall
Michael Martinez, No. 3 TE in West
2020
Scout 150 Watch List (top 150 sophomores in nation)