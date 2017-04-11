‘Spotlight: Paul Pierce’ debuts Wednesday on Prime Ticket

Prime Ticket will debut a special one-hour original program highlighting Clippers forward Paul Pierce on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., immediately following coverage of the Clippers regular-season finale against the Sacramento Kings.

The special ‘Spotlight: Paul Pierce’ will look back at Pierce’s start in Inglewood to the University of Kansas and go in-depth on his extensive NBA career, including his NBA Championship with Boston in 2008.

Pierce collected 10 points in Monday night’s 125-96 win over Houston, moving him past former Celtics great John Havlicek to 15th on the NBA career scoring list with 26,397 points.

With Wednesday’s debut of ‘Spotlight: Paul Pierce’, the season finale of ‘Clippers Weekly’ will move to 6:30 p.m., prior to ‘Clippers Live’ pregame show.

