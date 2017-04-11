‘Spotlight: Paul Pierce’ debuts Wednesday on Prime Ticket

Prime Ticket will debut a special one-hour original program highlighting Clippers forward Paul Pierce on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., immediately following coverage of the Clippers regular-season finale against the Sacramento Kings.

The special ‘Spotlight: Paul Pierce’ will look back at Pierce’s start in Inglewood to the University of Kansas and go in-depth on his extensive NBA career, including his NBA Championship with Boston in 2008.

Pierce collected 10 points in Monday night’s 125-96 win over Houston, moving him past former Celtics great John Havlicek to 15th on the NBA career scoring list with 26,397 points.

The Truth is truly great. 15th most points scored in @NBA history! #LACMilestone pic.twitter.com/TobPrg04eE — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 11, 2017

With Wednesday’s debut of ‘Spotlight: Paul Pierce’, the season finale of ‘Clippers Weekly’ will move to 6:30 p.m., prior to ‘Clippers Live’ pregame show.

