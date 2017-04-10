Splash brothers: Angels having fun with on-the-field celebrations

The postgame (and on-the-field) victory showers in baseball are an art form.

And the Angels are getting pretty good at them, too.

Four times during the opening week of the 2017 season, the Angels were able to celebrate with a cool drink for one (or more than one) of their teammates.

Are we in the midst of a season-long (and really fun) trend here?

Can’t wait to see who’s next!

April 3: Danny Espinosa’s first HR as Angel

April 7: Cameron Maybin’s first HR as Angel

April 8: Mike Trout, well, is just Mike Trout!

There's only one way to cool down @MikeTrout and it requires plenty of ice.

Literally.@Angels #TheHaloWay pic.twitter.com/Hf3aqFGLdE — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) April 9, 2017

April 9: Cliff Pennington caps off ninth-inning rally