Skip Bayless on the Rams: They look like team on the verge
Skip Bayless the Dallas Cowboys fan is worried.
The co-host of ‘Undisputed’ said on Friday that he fears the Los Angeles Rams have become ‘a team on the verge.’
Watch the video up top to hear more.
The Cowboys host the Rams at 10a on Sunday … on FOX, of course! … so it will be fun to see what happens, and what Skip says on Monday.
#StatAttack: @RamsNFL are 🔥⬆️ about @TG3II and RB's 💪 start to 2017 @NFLonFOX #Rams pic.twitter.com/H35S4RXumG
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) September 24, 2017