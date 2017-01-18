Sights and sounds from LA Chargers’ welcome at The Forum

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers received a warm welcome at The Forum.

Team owner Dean Spanos, new coach Anthony Lynn, quarterback Philip Rivers, plus Inglewood mayor James T. Butts and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, spoke to a group of VIPs and a loud section of loyal Chargers.

Hero's welcome for Philip Rivers @chargers @nflonfox

