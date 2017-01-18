Sights and sounds from LA Chargers’ welcome at The Forum
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers received a warm welcome at The Forum.
Team owner Dean Spanos, new coach Anthony Lynn, quarterback Philip Rivers, plus Inglewood mayor James T. Butts and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, spoke to a group of VIPs and a loud section of loyal Chargers.
#Chargers scene right now at @theforum @Chargers @NFLonFOX #ChargersinLA pic.twitter.com/wpC6ovDX3T
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 18, 2017
👋 @Chargers fans! @NFLonFOX @theforum pic.twitter.com/S4yj3aK1Nm
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 18, 2017
The @Chargers are here! @jbbigbear @NFLonFOX @theforum #Chargers pic.twitter.com/QnGbynOnfJ
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 18, 2017
Anthony Lynn: I did not expect the love … I needed to see this #Chargers @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/Y3bqxkoRah
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 18, 2017
Hero's welcome for Philip Rivers @chargers @nflonfox
A video posted by FOX Sports West (@foxsportswest) on