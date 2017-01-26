Sights and sounds from sneak peek at NHL Fan Fair

We in the media are sometimes lucky.

On Thursday, the NHL Fan Fair opens its doors at the Convention Center a bit early for the media, and some very excited children visiting from various schools in the area.

If you are planning on going, the Fan Fair takes place all weekend and is very much worth your time.

Check out some of what we were able to see, including a panoramic view of the Convention Center floor:

Yes, spelling fail! Meant to right’ peek’ And can we get one of those?

Take a 10-second tour

Quick tour of the #NHLFanFair happening all weekend at the Convention Center @lakings @anaheimducks #NHLAllStar @foxsports A video posted by FOX Sports West (@foxsportswest) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Where there is fun to be had, Bailey is close by!

Bailey and Luc Robitaille are buddies!

LA Kings are in the house!

The @lakings are well represented at #NHLFanFair #NHLAllStar A photo posted by FOX Sports West (@foxsportswest) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:51am PST

It’s good to have goals