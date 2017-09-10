Sam Darnold’s 4 TDs carry USC past Stanford 42-24
Just try to stop this USC offense, they dare you.
The USC Trojans unleashed an all-out attack on Stanford Saturday at the LA Coliseum. Amassing 642 total yards, the Trojans ran over the Cardinal 42-24.
Star quarterback Sam Darnold led the USC offense with four passing touchdowns but it was the balanced air-to-ground attack that did Stanford in on the night.
Freshman Stephen Carr and junior tailback Ronald Jones II combined for a two-pronged rushing attack of 305 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
The win extends USC’s winning-streak to 11 games dating back to last season.