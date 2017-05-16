LA Rams receiver Robert Woods named first-ever ‘Serra Legend’

At a high school filled with legends, Robert Woods may be the greatest of them all.

Serra High School honored the current Rams receiver by naming him the first-ever ‘Serra Legend’ on Monday.

From the school:

The Cavalier Legend Program is an effort to not retire the numbers of great Cavaliers of the past, but to immortalize them. We remember these great men, not by removing their number from the field forever, but by honoring and remembering them every time the team comes out and plays. Their number, on the field, will serve as a reminder and example to all current and future Serra players and fans of the great contributions that were made by each Legend.

On the jersey that bears the number of the Cavalier Legend, we will now adorn with a patch and their name, forever. The head football coach will select a special player to wear the Serra Legend’s number, based on characteristics that compare to that Legend. In addition to the jersey, the Serra Legend will also be honored during a ceremony at halftime of a Serra Football game, where we will unveil the Wall of Legends, in the quad of Kretzschmar Stadium.

Woods helped Serra to a state championship and undefeated record in 2009, earning numerous All-American honors. Woods then starred at USC before becoming a first-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2013.

Woods signed with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason.