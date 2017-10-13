Return of the King? Conor McGregor seemingly calls out Tony Ferguson on Instagram

Conor McGregor confirmed his intent to fight interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson via an Instagram post on Friday… or did he?

Take a look at the post below:

Tony A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

The “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” style cartoon has all the hallmarks of a Conor post: the UFC belts, the cash, the tattoos. In the post, McGregor adds just one word “Tony.”

With speculation that McGregor’s next fight back in the UFC after his monster fight with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. would be against Ferguson, you can likely connect the dots yourself. Then again, many are pointing out, including MMA Junkie, that it could simply be an homage to Tony Montana of Scarface fame.

But with Dana White indicating that a fight with Ferguson made the most “sense” after Ferguson claimed the interim belt, it’s most likely this match up is gaining momentum.

One thing is for sure: in the world of McGregor, expect the unexpected.