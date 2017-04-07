Rams sign free-agent cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman

The Rams added some depth to their defensive backfield on Friday, signing free-agent cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Robey-Coleman signed with the Bills in 2013 and played in 64 games (15 starts) over four seasons. He’s recorded three interceptions and five sacks in his NFL career.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Robey-Coleman starred at USC from 2010-2012, where he tallied a pick-six in each of his three seasons.