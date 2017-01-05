Rams punter Johnny Hekker named NFC Special Teams Player of Month

The season wasn’t a complete loss for the Los Angeles Rams … their punter is a star!

On Thursday, Johnny Hekker was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month for December.

In his fifth season with the franchise, Hekker had a busy year … booting 98 total punts for an average of 47.8 yards per boot.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Month: @JHekker pic.twitter.com/5BeMPCI7kZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 5, 2017

He led the NFL with 4,680 total punting yards and added a 78-yarder vs. the Jets on Nov. 15.

The player of the month award is the second for Hekker.