Rams legends return home in Los Angeles

On Thursday, over 50 former Los Angeles and St. Louis Rams flew and drove in from all across the United States for the Rams “Legends Reunion,” hosted at the Rams’ Cal Lutheran University practice facility. The event was a chance for the new era of the Los Angeles Rams to meet, talk, and pick the brains of past Rams Super Bowl champions and Hall of Famers.

Some of the players that attended this reunion include names like Hall of Fame offensive tackles Orlando Pace and Jackie Slater, Super Bowl champion receiver Torry Holt, and oldest living Rams legend, quarterback Jim Hardy. The retired Rams players were able to sit in on offensive and defensive meetings, break down film with Coach Sean McVay, and even pump iron with the current Rams:

After their time with the current Rams players, some of the legends talked about the event, their time with the team, and reflected on the Rams recent move back to Los Angeles.

Legends Reunion LIVE https://t.co/ehy92p7nRo — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 1, 2017

As some of the legends spoke to the media, only one gave his assessment of what he saw over the course of the day, and that was ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ receiver Torry Holt, who said, “I thought Jared Goff threw the ball really well. There are still some timing and quickening up things that come along with playing and getting experience.” Holt added that he is excited to see what McVay is going to do on the offensive side of the ball in terms of ‘going vertical’ up the field.

#Rams Legend Torry Holt dropping knowledge on rookie receivers 👐 pic.twitter.com/5em0arRM9U — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 1, 2017

No one, though, captured the excitement of the Rams legends better than All-Pro offensive guard Dennis Harrah: “It gives me chill bumps thinking about it. I have a real positive feeling about what he’s (McVay) doing. His excitement, his knowledge, it’s all a 10 in my book.”

Hopefully, Harrah’s perfect 10 rating will translate come September 10th, when the Los Angeles Rams host the Indianapolis Colts in their season and home opener.