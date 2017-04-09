Pujols’ 592nd career home run in the ninth sparks Angels seven-run comeback (VIDEO)

Albert Pujols’ first homer of 2017 was historic and timely for the Angels.

Stepping to the plate down 9-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Pujols led off the inning with a deep drive to center field. As home run No. 592 in the slugger’s illustrious career, on the road to 600 its significance might be overcome by what came next.

Sparked by the solo shot, the Angels batted around and reeled off six more runs to beat the Mariners 10-9 thanks in part to two more RBI from Pujols later in the inning and Cliff Pennington’s walk-off single.

Now just eight homers shy of 600, Pujols has inched that much closer to a pinnacle only eight players in MLB history have ascended.