The Players’ Tribune: Blake Griffin pens heartwarming story about best friend

Since joining the Los Angeles Clippers in 2009, Blake Griffin has made his presence felt in the NBA.

Griffin’s best friend, Wilson, made a lasting impact on the power forward, especially as Griffin was leaping into superstardom.

On Friday, in The Players’ Tribune, Griffin details his longtime friendship with Wilson Holloway, who lost his battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The piece truly shows Griffin’s skills as a writer and tugs at all the heartstrings.

With the holidays coming up, I’ve been thinking a lot about my friend lately. I could tell a million stories about the kind of person he was, but the only way you can understand is by really seeing him live his life. Over the past year, my friends and I have been working on a feature-length documentary about Wilson’s life that we hope will inspire people to think about their own lives.