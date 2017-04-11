Paul Pierce now No. 15 on NBA’s all-time scoring list after passing John Havlicek

Paul Pierce is moving up in the world.

After scoring 10 points (in just seven minutes) in the Clippers’ 125-96 win over Houston on Monday night, Pierce moves into 15th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Moving into the Top 15 of the @NBA scoring list like: pic.twitter.com/gk92hjdqBv — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 11, 2017

Pierce passed Celtics legend John Havlicek, who scored 26,395 points from 1962–1978.

Pierce, who will retire after the season, spent 15 of his 19 NBA seasons in Boston (including the 2008 NBA Championship) before joining the Clippers in 2015.