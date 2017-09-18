O’Neal Overseas: Patrick O’Neal behind-the-scenes with LA Kings in China (VIDEO)

The LA Kings, and small production group from FOX Sports West, are in China for the Kings’ historic visit.

Our own Patrick O’Neal will be providing behind-the-scenes updates with photos, videos and more.

With that, take it away Patrick!

Day 1: Traveling to Shanghai

14 hours in a plane? No problem for the Kings and our crew.

So the good news is the flight time is "only" 13 hours and 18 minutes!👀 #GKG A post shared by Patrick O'Neal (@patrick_oneal) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Now, some photos!