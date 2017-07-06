Kings sign forward Nick Shore to one-year contract extension

The Kings signed forward Nick Shore to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Shore’s contract will have an Annual Average Value of $925,000.

The 24-year-old Shore who appeared in a career-high 70 regular-season in 2016-17, recording a career-high in goals (6), assists (11) and points (17).

A third-round (82nd overall) selection of the Kings in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, the 6-1, 201-pound Shore will be entering his fourth NHL season in 2017-18. He has appeared in 172 regular-season games posting 34 points (10-24=34) and 62 penalty minutes.