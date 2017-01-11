Here are All-Star Game jerseys inspired by NHL, LA Kings anniversaries

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game jerseys have a little Los Angeles flare to them.

Unveiled by the league on Wednesday, the gear commemorates the LA Kings’ 50th anniversary, as well as, the NHL’s Centennial celebration, and will be worn on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Staples Center.

The Pacific Division will wear the black jersey while the Atlantic (gold), Central (purple) and Metropolitan (white) round out the four jersey combinations.

Each jersey sports a band of stars, reminiscent of the uniforms worn in NHL All-Star Games from 1989-91. Each of the 10 stars marks a decade in the 100-year history of the NHL while the four stars on the socks represent the four league divisions.

The custom font for the numbers and player names was inspired by the Hollywood Sign.

All jerseys are on sale now at various locations.

The Kings and Ducks will be represented at the All-Star Game by two players each.

