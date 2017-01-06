The NHL Centennial Truck Tour is stopping in Anaheim with Teemu Selanne (!)

What do you get a professional sports league that just hit triple-digits?

It’s a question I’ve asked myself many times but haven’t been able to answer. But as part of the NHL’s centennial celebrations, the league is bringing its 53-foot long, mobile museum to Honda Center on Jan. 21.

Coinciding with a watch party of the Ducks’ game with the Minnesota Wild at 6pm (airing on FOX Sports West and FOX Sports GO, of course), the event will feature the NHL’s Centennial Fan Arena, including an NHL Museum truck, the Stanley Cup, a never-before-seen Zamboni virtual reality exhibit and ball hockey rink. Oh, and a certain, Teemu Selanne!

The event is free and starts at 2pm in the Honda Center parking lot.

For more information please visit www.anaheimducks.com/nhlcentennial.

As for my gift to the NHL to celebrate 100 years, I think I’ll go with a tried and true present – socks.