NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Which events Ducks, Kings All-Stars will compete in

The puck will drop on the NHL All-Star Game this Sunday at Staples Center. But before the NHL’s best square off in the the greatest 3-on-3 tournament on ice, the players will take part in the weekend’s most entertaining showcase on Saturday at 4p: the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Comprised of six events, the competition will pit players from each division against each other with points available throughout each event. Points will decide the opponent and start time of each division’s games for the following day’s tournament.

Sending two players each to the Pacific Division All-Stars, the Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Kesler and Cam Fowler will join the LA Kings’ Drew Doughty and Jeff Carter in a total of five events.

To start the night, Carter and Kesler will teammate up with San Jose’s Joe Pavelski in the one-timers portion of the Gatorade NHL Skills Challenge Relay. Doughty will then take on Chicago’s Jonathan Toews head-to-head in the passing competition before Fowler squares off with Dallas’ Tyler Seguin in the puck control event.

Here are the rest of the events the Ducks and Kings All-Stars will take part in following the relay event:

Kesler: Four Line Challenge, Discover NHL Shootout

Fowler: Discover NHL Shootout

Carter: DraftKings Accuracy Shooting, Discover NHL Shootout

Doughty: Oscar Mayer NHL Hardest Shot, Discover NHL Shootout

Having seen the Ducks and Kings battle so often at Staples Center in the past few years, it should be a nice change of pace to see them working together and having fun at an event that is really all about the fans. That being said, it’s time to show those other divisions that the Pacific Division really is the best in the league.