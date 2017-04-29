NFL Draft Day 3 Recap: USC’s Banner to the Colts; Rams, Chargers wrap up their picks

It took longer than he probably would have liked but USC Trojans offensive lineman Zach Banner knows where he’ll be playing in the NFL.

Swapping picks with the New England Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts took Banner off the board with pick No. 137 of the draft. The 6-foot-8 offensive lineman out of Tacoma, Wash., be tasked with keeping Andrew Luck up right after the franchise quarterback failed to play in all 16 of his team’s games for the second straight season.

Joining Banner from USC on Day 3 of the NFL Draft were safety Leon McQuay III and Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, selected in Round 6 by the Chiefs and Round 7 by the Buccaneers, respectively.

As for the LA Rams and Chargers, they rounded out their picks on the draft’s final day with a combination of offense and defense.

With five picks on Day 3, the Rams went for a deep threat in Round 4 by selecting Texas A&M’s Josh Reynolds before going consecutive defensive picks with linebacker Samson Ebukaum from Eastern Washington in Round 4 and defensive tackle Tanzel Smart in Round 6.

Completing the Rams 2017 NFL Draft were fullback Sam Rogers in Round 6 and defensive end Ejuan Price in Round 7.

The Chargers used their remaining four picks almost exclusively on defense after going all offense in the draft’s first two days.

#NFLDraft 1️⃣WR Mike Williams

2️⃣G Forrest Lamp

3️⃣G Dan Feeney

4️⃣S Rayshawn Jenkins

5️⃣S Desmond King

6️⃣T Sam Tevi

7️⃣DE Isaac Rochell — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 29, 2017

Safeties Rayshawn Jenkins and Desmond King came off the board to the Chargers in Rounds 4 and 5 before selected their third offensive lineman of 2017 in Sam Tevi in Round 6.

It was back to defense in the final pick of 2017 for the Chargers with Notre Dame defensive tackle Isaac Rochell rounding out the team’s picks.