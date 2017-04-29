NFL Draft Day 2 Recap: Rams make their first picks; Chargers focus on the offensive line

Welcome to the 2017 NFL Draft, LA Rams.

Without a pick in the first round, the Rams were silent on Thursday after not attempting to move up – they even delayed their second round pick by trading down with the Bills.

When the team finally did enter the fray, they selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett with the No. 44 pick in the draft.

“I’m happy, I’m excited right now,” said Everett on a conference call with reporters. “I just can’t wait to get out to Los Angeles, and help the Rams win games and do whatever is asked of me to do – whether it be special teams, or receiver, or tight end, it doesn’t matter. I just want to contribute to the organization and help them win games.”

Keeping with the theme of getting quarterback Jared Goff more weapons, the Rams used a third rounder on Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp before finishing the day with a defensive pick in Boston College saftey John Johnson.

Like the Rams, the Chargers focused on help for their quarterback but instead of playmakers the focus was on protectors.

In Round 2, the Chargers selected offensive guard Forrest Lamp from Western Kentucky before doubling up at the position in the third by choosing Indiana’s Dan Feeney.

Barring trades, LA’s teams will have nine picks between them, five for the Rams and four for the Chargers, on the draft’s final day.

Also finding new homes on the draft’s second day were a few local products. Trojans’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was selected in the second round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, while UCLA had a pair selected in the third round as the Redskins selected defensive back Fabian Moreau and the Raiders went for defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes.

So far the PAC-12 duo has combined for six picks in three rounds with USC’s Zach Banner expected to have his name called sometime early on the draft’s third day.