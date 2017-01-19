New Rams DC Wade Phillips nearly 40 years older than head coach

In the coaching world, age doesn’t (really) matter … it’s all about attitude and victories.

The Rams made their hiring of Wade Phillips, the team’s new defensive coordinator, official on Thursday. Phillips brings 48-overall years of coaching experience, including 25 as a coordinator (with seven teams) and nine as a head coach (three teams), to Los Angeles.

Most recently, Phillips was the defensive coordinator during the Broncos’ run to the Super Bowl 50 victory … and he was sure proud of the bling.

So, does it an issue that Phillips has been coaching for 18 years longer than the Rams new head coach Sean McVay has been alive?

No, it doesn’t, but it does show the 30-year-old McVay is extremely smart to bring a guy with Phillips’ resume to a club in desperate need of a consistent spark on either side of the ball.

The Rams want to win, and they want to win now.

“Wade has seen it all in our league, and I believe that his wealth of knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset to our entire coaching staff and players,” said McVay in a release from the team. “Our defense has been one of our core strengths and I expect it to continue to grow and thrive under Wade’s leadership.”

Phillips, who coached the likes of Von Miller, Bruce Smith and Reggie White during his career, will have plenty of toys to play with in Los Angeles — including DL Aaron Donald, LBs Mark Barron and Alec Ogletree and DBs T.J. McDonald and Trumaine Johnson.