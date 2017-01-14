New Rams coach McVay thanks Gruden brothers for opportunities during career climb

Sean McVay is 30-years-old, you’ll hear that (a lot!) more in the coming months.

On Friday, the Rams introduced their new head coach who spent the last seven seasons in Washington.

Among the many thanks given as his news conference, McVay gave props to Jon Gruden (former Tampa Bay coach, current voice of ‘Monday Night Football’) for McVay’s first stint in coaching, as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Buccaneers in 2008.

McVay: “Jon Gruden is a guy that, when I first got into the coaching profession, I finished playing at Miami of Ohio, and he hired me on his staff in Tampa coming right out of college. What a great mentor he’s been to me. He’s a guy that taught me the foundation of what I know about this game, truly taught me to look as the game from a 22-man perspective. You talk about a tireless and consistent and relentless work ethic, he is the standard.

“He’s something that you always strive to match. And what a great example for me as a young coach, to be exposed to that right off the gate. So, Coach Gruden, I’m forever grateful for what you’ve been to help get me to this point.”

McVay also thanked Jay Gruden, with whom McVay worked with in Washington from 2014 as offensive coordinator when Gruden was hired as head coach of the Redskins and also, during McVay’s one-year stint in Tampa when Gruden served as an offensive assistant.

McVay: “Then when I got a chance to go to Washington, he (Jay Gruden) stayed there, went to Cincinnati, we’ve kept in touch. And when he got an opportunity to be the head coach for the Redskins, he gave me a chance to be his offensive coordinator. Those three years, being able to do that, what a great experience it’s been for me. He helped guide and lead me along the way. One of the things that really stood out about Jay that I thought is extremely special, is watching the way that he empowered his assistants. The way that he was able to delegate, let his coaches coach, really demonstrated a confidence and a security that he had in himself as a leader. And watching how that created a sense of loyalty and accountability to both him as our leader and our organization, is something that we hope to mimic and emulate here in L.A.”

Much more from McVay’s day can be seen here and here.