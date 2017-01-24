Nebraska & UC Riverside, coached by Angels alums, will meet for 3-game series

A pair of former Angels teammates will meet again in Tempe next month.

Darin Erstad and Troy Percival will lead Nebraska and UC Riverside during a three-game series at Tempe Diablo Stadium (the Angels’ Spring Training home) on Feb. 17-19.

Erstad, in his sixth season with the Cornhuskers, paired with Percival to help the Angels win the 2002 World Series. During their championship run, Erstad his .283 with 10 home runs, 28 doubles and 73 RBI.

Percival, coaching the Highlanders for the third season, went 4-1 with a 1.92 earned run average and 40 saves in 2002.

Admission is free. Gates open each day at 9a MT.