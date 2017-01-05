NBA All-Star Game voting: Chris Paul fifth among West guards
FOX Sports West staff
The NBA released its first returns on the NBA All-Star Game voting on Thursday.
And a few Clippers have made the initial cut.
Chris Paul ranks fifth among Western Conference guards with 173,830 votes. Blake Griffin, who’s missed the last few weeks with a knee injury, is ninth in frontcourt voting with 100,524 tallies.
The All-Star Game will be on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.
LeBron/Kyrie and KD/Curry lead first returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by @Verizon!
Vote: https://t.co/7SYpaqHa1f & NBA App. pic.twitter.com/ofvgaJERkT
— 2017 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 5, 2017