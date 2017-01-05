NBA All-Star Game voting: Chris Paul fifth among West guards

The NBA released its first returns on the NBA All-Star Game voting on Thursday.

And a few Clippers have made the initial cut.

Chris Paul ranks fifth among Western Conference guards with 173,830 votes. Blake Griffin, who’s missed the last few weeks with a knee injury, is ninth in frontcourt voting with 100,524 tallies.

The All-Star Game will be on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.