NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Jazz, first-round series TV info

Time to get at that ring!

The LA Clippers head into the NBA Playoffs on a roll, ripping off seven wins in a row. With the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference secured, Chris Paul and co. will enjoy home court for the first round of the playoffs..

Standing in their way are Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers won both home meetings with the Jazz this season and split their two road games. The two teams will cap off an epic first day of playoff basketball on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30p.

Note: Prime Ticket/FOX Sports info for remaining games will be updated as available.

The schedule is as follows (all times are PT):

Game 1: Saturday, April 15, Jazz at Clippers, 7:30p

Game 2: Tuesday, April 18, Jazz at Clippers, 7:30p

Game 3: Friday, April 21, Clippers at Jazz, 7p

Game 4: Sunday, April 23, Clippers at Jazz, 6p

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25, Jazz at Clippers, TBD *

Game 6: Friday, April 28, Clippers at Jazz, TBD *

Game 7: Sunday, April 30, Jazz at Clippers, TBD *

* If necessary

Click here for ticket info.