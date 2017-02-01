National Signing Day: USC, UCLA pull in big time classes

If you are a college football junkie, then National Signing Day is your Christmas in February.

Since recruiting never stops, NSD serves as the culmination of months of work to lure the top high school football players to the nation’s best college programs.

As for Los Angeles’ two major universities, Wednesday was a very good day.

Click here to read more about the future Trojans and here to learn about the future Bruins.

Both programs hauled in a number of CIF Southern Section alums, including DB Darnay Holmes of Calabasas for UCLA and QB Jack Sears of San Clemente for USC.